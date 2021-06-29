Menu
Rose Marie Johnson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Rose Marie Johnson

March 19, 1928-June27, 2021

WATERLOO-Rose Marie Johnson, 93 of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 27 at Lakeview Landing of natural causes.

She was born in Jesup March 19, 1928, the daughter of John and Catherine Weiden Reuter. She married Ecko J. "Ike" Johnson April 20, 1948 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond. He died Sept. 12, 1995.

Rose worked at Powers Manufacturing as a supervisor for 40 years.

Rose's family would like to thank the staff of Friendship Village and the Landing for all the care she received while living there.

Survivors include: Evelyn Craig of Waterloo, Beverly Albright of Fredricka, Jack Reuter of Gilbertville and Kathy Ennen of Raymond; and many other nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: six brothers, Edward, Leo, Francis, Richard, Harold and Floyd; three sisters, Anna Brown, Margaret Baughman, and Agnes Waerenborg; and two in infancy, Joseph and Catherine.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will Wednesday, June 30 from 4 until 5 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials: directed to the church or Friendship Village Auxiliary.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Jun
30
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Jul
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
IA
Jul
1
Service
10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
IA
Jul
1
Burial
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
