Rose M. Hirsch

Rose Marie Hirsch, age 75, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her home in Clarksville, Iowa, from natural causes.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.