Rose Mae Seehusen
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Allison
308 Birch St
Allison, IA

Rose Mae Seehusen

August 9, 1931-December 9, 2021

Rose Mae Seehusen, 90, of Allison, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

Rose was born Aug. 9, 1931, on a farm north of Allison. Her parents were John Edward and Lena (Wiegman) Uhlenhopp. Rose was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. She attended rural school near Allison and Allison High School where she graduated as Salutatorian of the Class of 1949.

Rose married Richard G. Seehusen on Feb. 26, 1950, at St. James in Allison. They farmed north of Allison and at Maynard, Iowa. Rose worked at Lutheran Mutual in Waverly and at the Butler County Courthouse for 28 years. She was the secretary of the Butler County Board of Education, bookkeeper for Butler County Engineers Office and served as Deputy Auditor for many years. Rose was also the secretary and president of the ISAC Computer Group for the counties in Iowa, secretary for the Butler County Conservation Board, secretary of the Butler County Civil Service Commission and served on the board that established the medical clinic in Allison.

Rose is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Russell J. (Tonya and her children Hannah and Conner) Seehusen; daughter, Rhonda K. (Kevin) Edeker; grandchildren: Cheere, Monica and Jason (Karly) Edeker, Mitchell (Laikyn) and Nathan Seehusen; great-granddaughter, Emily Rose Edeker; sister, Mae Clayton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lena; sister, June Fleshner; and granddaughter-in-law, Whitney Seehusen.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery at a later date.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com. 319-267-2507


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Allison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.