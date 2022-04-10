Rose Marie Steils

June 9, 1931-April 8, 2022

GILBERTVILLE–Rose Marie Steils, 90 years old of Gilbertville, IA, died Friday April 8, 2022, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA, of natural causes.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville where there will be a Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Parish Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church or to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Rose was born June 9, 1931, in Shawnee, KS, the daughter of Allen Burl Clevenger and Marie Rose (Adenauer) Clevenger. She graduated from high school in Falls City, NE. On June 2, 1954, she was united in marriage to Charles Matthew Steils in Jesup, IA. They built a home in Gilbertville and raised their family there. Rose was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. She was active in her church and was coordinator of operations at the Gilbertville American for many years.

Rose is survived by her husband, Charles of Gilbertville; four daughters, Lucinda "Cindy" Balvanz of Waterloo, Patricia "Patty" Steils of Raymond, IA, Theresa Steils of Waterloo, Ann Marie (Virgil) Eilers of Evansdale, IA; three sons, Glenn Steils of Gilbertville, Marvin (Laura) Steils of Evansdale, Mark (Laurie) Steils of Altoona, IA; 11 grandchildren; 7 great garandchildren; one sister, Katherine Elizabeth Domingo of Chadron, NE. Her parents; one son John Steils and three brothers, Joseph, Paul and Eugene Clevenger preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements.