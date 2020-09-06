Rose Zubak

(1922 - 2020)

Rose Zubak, 98, of Friendship Village, died Monday, Aug. 31 at Lakeview Landing.

She was born April 22, 1922 in Waterloo, daughter of Louis and Ana Mataic Zubak.

She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1940, Mercy School of Nursing in 1943 and Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis. in 1950, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health Education.

She was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Navy as a naval nurse at Great Lakes Naval Station in 1944. She was employed with Rath in the First Aide Dept. and for various physicians' offices in Waterloo. Rose also was employed with the Waterloo Schools where she was the beloved nurse at Expo High School, followed by West High School for a total of 15 years, retiring in 1986.

Rose was a volunteer at Covenant Medical Center and at the Cancer Treatment Center. She was a member of the National Association of Catholic Women, the Education Association of Iowa, and a member of the Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary, as well as Friendship Village. Rose was a devoted member of St. Edward Catholic Church since 1950.

Survivors include: a brother-in-law, Jim Kane of Waterloo; nephews and nieces, Marshall Nielsen, John (Cathy) Zubak, Jr., and Sandy Messingham, Sue (Joe) Kemp all of Cedar Falls, Deb Brungard of Parkersburg, Mark (Irma) Hilton of Reno, Nev., Louis (Lisa) Zubak of Washington, Utah, Denise (David) Tiffany of Iowa City, Nick (Cindy) Zubak, Jr., of Cape Coral, Florida, Ann (Chip) Wood of Waterloo, and Samantha Zubak of Denver, Iowa, Tracy (Rene) Zubak of Bolingbrook, Ill., David (Maria) Zubak of Santa Barbara, Calif.; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: three sisters, Mary C. Zubak, Helen A. Kane and Frances in infancy; three brothers, Frank, John and Nick Zubak; two nephews, Ray Brungard and Dan Zubak; a niece, Pat Nielsen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation visitation will be for one hour prior to services at the church. Due to Covid-19, masks are required for anyone attending the funeral service. For those unable to attend the funeral service, you are invited to join online with the family to pray for Rose through St. Edward's YouTube channel, www.sted.org.

Memorials: directed to St. Edward Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.