Rosemary Miller
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Rosemary Miller

September 17, 2021

Rosemary Miller, 91, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home in Cody, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Hugh Byers and Hazel Warfield and a graduate of Cedar Falls High School. Rosemary was married to Clark Miller for almost 60 years. She loved reading, baking, and spending time with her family. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Clark, her daughters Kay Miller and Vicki Miller, her parents, and her brother Kenneth Byers.

She is survived by her son, Kent Miller of Cody, Wyoming, daughter Karol (Boone) Vuletich of Cody, Wyoming, daughter Karen (Steven) Wohlwend of Bloomington, Indiana, five grandchildren, Brandi Nenow, Neil Leitz, Scott Cutler, Michael Wohlwend, Gregory Wohlwend, and five great- grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 12-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Sep
21
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
