Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ross D. Anderson
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
760 Center Avenue
Garner, IA

Ross D. Anderson

September 22, 1958-October 9, 2021

DUMONT-Ross D. Anderson, 63, of Dumont, Iowa died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa from COVID-19 and underlying medical immune suppression.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, Iowa with Rev. Daniel Flucke officiating. The service can be viewed on the St. James Lutheran Church YouTube page. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Ellington Prairie Cemetery near Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. The family requests that masks be worn at both the visitation and funeral service.

Memorials may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church, Lutheran Chaplaincy Program or to the donor's charity of choice.

Ross Dale Anderson, the son of Nordahl and Irene (Nonnweiler) Anderson, was born September 22, 1958 at Forest City, Iowa. He grew up on a farm north of Ventura where he graduated from high school. During high school Ross was involved in 4-H, choir, drama and band. He continued his education at NIACC and graduated from UNI with a degree in teaching. On June 22, 1985 he married Paula Bahnsen at the Old Stone Methodist Church in Rock Falls. Ross taught fourth and fifth grade for almost 25 years for Dumont Community Schools until it merged creating the Hampton Dumont Community School District. Ross was forced to retire early due to health concerns, however, he became a well-known face for coffee in local restaurants. He attended cardiac rehab for many years before he was unable due to the Covid outbreak.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison where he was active teaching Sunday school, being Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school music director, choir director and church council member. He belonged to the National Education Association.

Ross is survived by his wife, Paula of Dumont; children, Benjamin Anderson (Carson Cary) of Des Moines, Matthew Anderson of Waterloo and Katy (Mitch) Hull of Waterloo; parents-in-law, Westly "Bud" and Pauline Bahnsen of Mason City; brother-in-law, Chris (Linh) Bahnsen of Theodora, AL; sisters-in-law, Carrie (Ron) Waldbillig of Kansas City, MO and Kristy Anderson of Forest City; nephews, Adam (Lindsey) Anderson of Fertile and Carsten Bahnsen of Kennesaw, GA; nieces, Jenn (Josh) Miller of Fertile, Laurie (Mike) Walls of Kansas City, MO and Olivia (Jason) Fitts of Olathe, KS; many great nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Christensen; brother, Joel Anderson and an infant brother.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 760 Center Ave., Garner, IA 50438, 641-923-2841


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
Allison, IA
Oct
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
Allison, IA
Oct
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
Allison, IA
Oct
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Ellington Prairie Cemetery
near Garner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cataldo Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
from Sweden, my condolences on the sudden death of Ross. may he now rest in peace
Hans-Werner Petersen
Family
January 12, 2022
He a great guy and a great classmate
Kim Kurtz Hinrichsen
October 25, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
October 19, 2021
Paula and family, You are in my thoughts and prayers. Sorry for your loss. May God be with you.
Frances Huling
October 14, 2021
Love, Jaine Brissee Goldade
October 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results