Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roxanne M. Postel
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Roxanne M. Postel

February 27, 1959-December 10, 2021

EVANSDALE-Roxanne M. Postel, 62, of Evansdale, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo after a lengthy illness. Roxanne was born on February 27, 1959 in Waterloo, the daughter of Roscoe and Lena (Comstock) Reams. She married Earl Thornton and was later divorced. She then married Marvin "Kurt" Postel on February 12, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She had worked at Wal-Mart for many years. Roxanne loved tending to her garden. She could grow just about anything, from flowers to vegetables to her prized raspberry bushes. She was also skilled in the kitchen, baking special treats for her loved ones. Animals, especially cats and dogs, held a special place in her heart. Roxanne also enjoyed genealogy. Survived by her husband, Marvin "Kurt" Postel of Evansdale; son, Earl Thornton, Jr. of Evansdale; two brothers, Domingo (Pat) Jaramillo of Waterloo and Mike (Janella) Reams of Adel; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents and niece, Joy Elizabeth Reams. Memorials: to the family. Memorial Services: 11:00 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA). Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Locke at Tower Park
4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to hear of your loss.My family grew up with the Reams family ,since the early 1960s
Rex Coen
December 17, 2021
Rip dear friend .God bless you and give you strength to carry on with her memories . She was an awesome person and friend .
Sandy Wright Jacobson
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results