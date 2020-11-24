Roxanne V. Herold

October 31, 1957-November 21

Roxanne V. Herold, 63, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 21, at MercyOne-Cedar Falls.

She was born October 31, 1957, in Waterloo, the daughter of Joseph and Rosezella Osgood Massina. She married Douglas Herold July 8, 1978, in Waterloo.

Roxanne went to East High school before graduating from College of Hair Design, Hawkeye Community College, and Kaplan College. She was employed by Service Master in janitorial services. She sold Tupperware for many years and was a "jack of all trades."

Survived by: her husband, Douglas of Waterloo: a son, Joseph (Nichole) Herold of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Kayla, Keaton, and Gabriella; and four sisters, Julie (Jim) Jewell of Evansdale, Toni (Tom) Forness of Elk Run Heights, Jolene (Cal) Hawkins of Toddville, and Karla Massina.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

A public visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. For those attending the visitation a mask is required. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com