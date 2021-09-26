Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Junior Cole
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Roy Junior Cole

WATERLOO-Roy Junior Cole, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at Garden View Chapel. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by the Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Detail.

Memorials: may be directed to the family. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Sep
28
Service
10:30a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel Locke Garden View Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.