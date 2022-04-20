Menu
Roy L. Gaston
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Jun, 26 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Loftys
Roy L Gaston

November 27, 1937-April 15, 2022

Died Friday April 15th 2022 at Unity Point Hospital from multiple umforseen illness's. He is proceeded in death by his parents, son; Roy "Sonny" & Daughter Teresa. He is survived in death by his wife Betty of 61 years; his three children, Kevin Gaston, Kathy(Mike) Gardner, Adonna(Mike) Peters; Six Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great Great Grandchild. He worked at John Deere from 9/16/66 to 12/23/93. After retiring he was devoted to his family & helping others, as well as driving cars for C&S. Celebration at Loftys June 26th 1-4pm.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Loftys
IA
