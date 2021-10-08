Roy George Koepp

July 22, 1970-September 26, 2021

WATERLOO-Roy George Koepp was born July 22, 1970, to George and Sandra (Saylor) Koepp in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The family moved to Waterloo, Iowa in 1972. Roy graduated from Hudson High School in 1989, he graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, and in 1998 with a Master of Arts degree in History. Roy married Debra Riensche in 1998. Roy was employed at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, IA from 1999-2010 as an instructor of history classes. He was also employed at Qwest Communications during this time. Roy earned a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Modern European History with specializations in Nazi Era Germany from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2010. Roy began a Visiting Assistant Professor position in January 2011 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in Kearney, Nebraska and remained there until 2018. Roy began a tenure-track position teaching history at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico in August 2018, and was employed there until his death. Roy died on September 26, 2021, at his home.

Roy is survived by his wife, Debra; father, George Koepp of Waterloo, IA; sister and brother-in-law Heidi and Jeff Krcil of Cedar Falls, IA; parents-in-law, Daryl and Mary Ann Riensche of Jesup, IA; siblings in law Brenda and Dan Harting of La Porte City, IA, Renee' and Brad Jesse of La Porte City, IA; niece Sara Jesse of Iowa Falls, IA; nephews and nieces-in-law Matthew and Bethany Harting of La Porte City, IA, Eric and Shawna Jesse of Cedar Falls, IA; nephew Mark Jesse of La Porte City, IA; nephew Nathan Harting of Nevada, IA; great-niece Caroline Harting of La Porte City, IA. He is survived by and loved by numerous friends, colleagues, and extended family all throughout the country.

Roy was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service time Monday the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.