Russell Lynn Drinovsky

March 9, 1931-October 9, 2020

Russell Lynn Drinovsky was born March 9, 1931 at the Drinovsky farm in Perry Township west of Traer; to Adolph and Minnie Henrietta Boll Drinovsky. Russell attended Clark #4 Country School, high school in Traer, participating in sports, graduating in 1949. He helped his family with the farm until entering the army on May 21, 1953. He served 16 months in Korea with the 7th Division near the 32nd parallel and served 10 years in the reserves. Before entering service, he married Irma Louise Bicket, March 26, 1953 at the Dodd house in Traer. Following his discharge from the service, April 27, 1955, he operated the Drinovsky farm before moving to Traer. Russell was employed by the Farmers Elevator for 26 years, retiring in April 1993. Following retirement, he has helped Overton Funeral Homes for 20 years. He first served on City Council two years and then as Mayor for 32 years. Russell was a member of the Traer United Presbyterian Church, served as elder, trustee and Sunday School treasurer. He was an active member and volunteer of the Lions Club and American Legion. His most recent project had been chairman of the remodeling committee for the Traer Public Library.

Russell passed away on Friday, October 9, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by a brother Wilbur Drinovsky. Russell is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irma of Traer; three children: Lynnette (Gary) Gregory of Vancouver, WA, Jeffrey Drinovsky of Carlsbad, NM and Lori Sojka of Cedar Falls and five grandchildren: Russelle Paul, Sebastian and Samantha Sojka and Hillary and Nicholas Drinovsky.

Visitation will be held at Overton Funeral Home in Traer, 714 First St, on Thursday, October 15 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm

Funeral Service will be at Traer United Presbyterian Church, 307 Walnut St, Traer on Friday, October 16, at 1:00 pm.

Burial at Buckingham Cemetery in Traer, where military rites will be held.

