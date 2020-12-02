Russell W. Vlasak

September 23, 1940-November 28, 2020

Russell W. Vlasak, 80 of Waterloo, Iowa passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. Russ was the son of Otto and Vera (Sevick) Vlasak and was born on the family homestead Carroll Township, Clutier, Iowa. He graduated from Clutier High School in 1958. He served in the United States Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Russ married the love of his life Joanne Marie Kucera on August 20, 1966 at St. Wenceslaus, Clutier, Iowa.

Russ was the beloved husband to Joanne, Waterloo, IA; devoted father to Doug (Jody) Vlasak of Lockport, IL, Matthew Vlasak of Cedar Falls, IA and Angela (Robert) Hilbert of Urbandale, IA; proud "Girl Grandpa" to Elisabeth Vlasak, Juliana Vlasak, Lauren Vlasak, Georgia Vlasak, Samantha Hilbert and Emerson Hilbert; big brother to Maxine Falb (Kent) of Aiken, SC. He was a dear Uncle to many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Alma Caloud and Thelma Sienknecht.

He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 288, Waterloo, Iowa and worked as an electrician until he retired after 34 years in 2003.

Russ enjoyed fishing, hunting, attending auctions and most importantly, cherished time with his family. He was a member and volunteer of the Cedar Valley Walleye Club.

A private family funeral will be held on December 5, 2020 at 10:30 am. The live streamed mass at St. Edward Catholic Church can be viewed at www.sted.org by clicking the red YouTube icon at the top right of the homepage.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Walleye Club, Outdoor Journey for Girls or St. Edward Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that in Russ's honor, you enjoy some of his favorites...ice cream, an Old Fashioned or a German beer.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com