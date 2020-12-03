Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth A. Jones

Ruth A. Jones

December 28, 1938-December 1, 2020

Waterloo – Ruth Ann Jones, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center of natural causes. She was born December 28, 1938 in Flint, MI the daughter of Thuran and Mary McReynolds Brookman, Sr.

Ruth worked as a teacher's associate for Waterloo Community Schools for many years.

She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed puzzle books and game shows.

Survived by: three daughters, Sue (David) White, Lori (Mike) Scott, Kathy (Kenny) Rieves all of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Patricia (James) Davis, who she raised of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren and one brother, James (Vivien) Brookman of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two grandsons; 2 great-grandchildren and four brothers, Robert, Larry, Thuran Jr. and David Brookman.

Private Family Services will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A video of the service will be posted to the website

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Garden View Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.