Ruth A. Jones

December 28, 1938-December 1, 2020

Waterloo – Ruth Ann Jones, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center of natural causes. She was born December 28, 1938 in Flint, MI the daughter of Thuran and Mary McReynolds Brookman, Sr.

Ruth worked as a teacher's associate for Waterloo Community Schools for many years.

She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed puzzle books and game shows.

Survived by: three daughters, Sue (David) White, Lori (Mike) Scott, Kathy (Kenny) Rieves all of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Patricia (James) Davis, who she raised of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren and one brother, James (Vivien) Brookman of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two grandsons; 2 great-grandchildren and four brothers, Robert, Larry, Thuran Jr. and David Brookman.

Private Family Services will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A video of the service will be posted to the website

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.