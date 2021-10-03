Ruth Bergmann

December 23, 1924-September 29, 2021

TRIPOLI-Ruth (Berlin) Bergmann passed away Wednesday September 29, 2021 at the age of 96 at the Shell Rock Care Center Shell Rock Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Tyler Hoey officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made in Ruth's name to Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli or to a charity of the donor's choice. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Ruth's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Ruth Berlin, daughter of John C and Leona (Schmidt) Berlin was born December 23, 1924 in Tripoli, Iowa. She was baptized January 5, 1925 by Rev. Koehler and confirmed April 12, 1938 by Rev. Thomas at St Peters Evangelical Church, Tripoli, Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1942, moved to Minneapolis/St Paul to work in an airplane factory until the end of World War II. On October 23, 1945 she was united in marriage to Loren Bergmann at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli. She worked on their farm north of Tripoli and raised a family until at the age of 37. In 1961 she attended Pitzi's and opened her Beauty Salon in their home until 2012 when she retired at the age of 87.

Ruth was a member of Grace Lutheran Church Tripoli. She loved golfing, bowling, baking with or for the grand and great grandchildren, playing cards with her friends and family and even an occasional gambling outing with her daughter, granddaughter and a friend and her daughter. She is survived by one daughter, Lois Paulsen and her special friend Randy Williams of Grundy Center, one son, Lloyd (Cheryl) Bergmann of Shell Rock: four grandchildren, Douglas Zars, Meghan Paulsen, Matthew and Nicholas Bergmann; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two sisters, Naomi Jensen of Sun City AZ, and Mary Moeller of Tripoli, IA and sister-in-law Janola Rueckert of Columbus Junction.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Loren; grandson Troy Zars and sister Sarah Lindaman.