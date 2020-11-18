Menu
Ruth E. Brant
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Ruth E. Brant

October 1, 1929-November 13, 2020

Ruth E. Brant, 91, of Raymond, died Friday, November 13, at her son's home in El Dorado Hills, CA. She was born October 1, 1929, in Stahl, MO, daughter of William E. and Bessie L. Osborn Pierce. Ruth married James Hurley January 29, 1948, in Unionville, MO; he died February 13, 1961. She married Alfred G. Brant June 14, 1965, in Hudson; he died July 22, 2014. Ruth attended Raymond United Methodist Church.

Survived by her three sons, Dale (Charlotte) Hurley of Urbandale‚ Jimmy (Cathy) Hurley of El Dorado Hills, and Bill (Sheryl) Hurley of East Bethel‚ MN; a stepdaughter, Alice (Harold) Simengaard of Portland‚ ND; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Terry) Kruse and Jennifer Hurley; six step grandchildren: Tanya Nalley, Teresa (Todd) Bracken, James Lemons, Jill Simengaard, Michael (Britta) Simengaard, and Paul (Krista) Simengaard; and ten step great grandchildren. Ruth is preceded by her parents; both husbands; a stepdaughter, Dorothy Lemons; four sisters: Vye Smith, Oma Arends, Daisy White, and Maudie Morelock; and a brother, Luther Pierce.

No services will be held at this time. Interment at a later date in Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, MO. Memorials to Raymond United Methodist Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more. Dedication: To the friends and family who looked after, helped and loved our Mother, we can never thank you enough. From: Dale, Jim, Alice, and Bill.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Home
