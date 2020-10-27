Ruth M. Weltzin

March 16, 1933-October 23, 2020

Ruth Marie Weltzin, 87, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, October 23, at MercyOne, Waterloo of natural causes.

She was born March 16, 1933, in Grand Meadow, Minnesota, the daughter of Carl and Mable Shaw Gnade. She married Arnold F. "Arnie" Weltzin on April 23, 1951 in Iowa City. He passed away on Christmas Day, 2006.

Ruth graduated from Waterloo West High School. Her life's work was her family. She was a loving wife to Arnie and was a best friend to her daughters. She also helped to raise her grandchildren and she had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Survived by four daughters, Diane (Dave) Ostrem of Cedar Falls, Debbie (Steve) Wilson of LaPorte City, Julie (Tom) Schoville of Bettendorf, and Wendy (Mark) Halbach of Waverly; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; Chris (Randi) Wilson of Waverly, Sgt. David (Jess) Wilson and their son, Jack of Mountain Home, Idaho, Scott (Caitlin) Schoville and their son, Parker of Davenport, Emily Halbach of Evansdale and Hannah Halbach of Waverly, along with many nieces and nephews, and a close knit group of friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnie, a daughter, Kathy Kay in infancy; four sisters, Helen Hatlestad, Gladys Kitterman, Doris Niedermann-Gerdis, and Mickey Richmond-Perrin and two brothers, Kenneth Gnade, and Roland "Bud" Gnade.

To Ruth, her family was everything and there was nothing that was more important. Ruth treasured her husband and daughters and loved her sons-in-law as her own. They lovingly called her "Grannie" and "Ruthie Baby". Known to her grandchildren as "G-ma", the love she had for them was unwavering. She absolutely adored her two new great-grandsons, Jack and Parker. Ruth was known for her many talents. She made the best chocolate chip cookies, and believed that cleanliness was a virtue. She enjoyed her circle of friends that to her were also family. Ruth will be remembered fondly and dearly missed by all who knew her.

Ruth and Arnie met at a dance when they were young and continued to dance together throughout their lives. Today, she is with her dancing partner again.

Services will be held at Parrott & Wood in Waterloo. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 28th from 4-7. A private family service and burial will be held on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00. Service will be live streamed on facebook.com/Scott Schoville.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

For those attending the visitation and/or service we ask that you please wear a mask and social distance.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com