Ruth Alene Messingham
Ruth Alene Messingham

March 30, 1915-December 26, 2021

WATERLOO-Ruth Alene Messingham, 106, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at her home from complications of old age.

She was born March 30, 1915, at home on the farm in rural Black Hawk County, daughter of Herbert Guy and Katie Ethel Turner Simmons. She married Harold Arthur Messingham at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on April 16, 1938. He died Feb. 6, 1997.

Ruth grew up on a dairy farm, milking cows by hand from a young age. She attended country schools where she excelled in spelling and arithmetic.

As a child, Ruth loved riding her ponies bareback on the farm. As an adult, she took guitar lessons and played in the Messingham family band with her five children. She loved to dance throughout her life. In later years, she enjoyed shopping for clothes at K-Mart and Target. She ate breakfast at C&H Café in Evansdale for many years, and made lots of friends there. One of Ruth's special pleasures was watching for the full moon every month.

Survivors include: three daughters, Marlys Messingham of Waterloo, Marilyn (Greg) Frederick of Boise, Idaho, and Melodie Cummings of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Dennis and Courtney Messingham, Spirit Messingham, David Frederick and Elizabeth Frederick, and Clint and Garrett Cummings; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sons, Ronald, Roger, and infant Gary; six brothers, Lloyd, Rex, Wayne, Mervin, Leslie, and Donald Simmons; and three sisters, Edna Mussett, Zelma Laylin, and infant Sylvia Simmons.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and for an hour before services. The family requests that masks be worn at both the visitation and the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Marlys and the rest of the family at this difficult time. May God give you comfort.
Coleen Poyner
Family
December 30, 2021
