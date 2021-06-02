Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth A. Thompson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Ruth A. Thompson

August 14, 1931-May 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Ruth A. Thompson, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born on August 14, 1931 in Waterloo, the daughter of James and Josephine (Radke) Petalos. She married Leo B. Thompson on November 2, 1947, he preceded her in death on June 29, 2010.

Ruth was a homemaker that enjoyed spending time with her family and playing games. She loved to sew, embroider, and donate to the Food Bank and The Salvation Army.

Survivors include: four daughters, Barbara (Errol) Olsen of Harpers Ferry, Sharon (Rick Bisbey) Shipp of Waterloo, Charlene Wroe of Evansdale, Robin (Ron) Stoneman of Waterloo; a caregiving granddaughter Heidi (Chad) Cranston of Evansdale; 11 Grandchildren, 35 Great- Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Great- Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her son Jim Thompson.

Private family services will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We´d like to let you all know we´re thinking of you in your time of need..
Harold and Barb Thompson
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results