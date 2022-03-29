Ruth (Hetrick) Watts

June 8, 1946-March 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Ruth (Hetrick) Watts, 75, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo and Readlyn, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born June 8, 1946, in George, daughter of Albert and Frieda B. (Lamfers) Hetrick. On March 27, 1965, she married Howell "Roy" Watts at Saratoga Presbyterian Church, Saratoga. She graduated from Riceville High School in 1964, attended Rochester Junior College and later graduated from University of Northern Iowa in 1988 with honors, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education with an emphasis in Social Studies. Ruth was employed at Blue Star Foods in Council Bluffs and Powers Manufacturing in Waterloo. In 1972, she began working for the Waterloo Community School District where she was a teacher's associate and later worked at the Administration Building until her retirement in 2010. She enjoyed her family, friends, traveling, crafting, reading and learning.

She is survived by her son, Daniel (Vicky) Watts of Fayette; her daughter, Dawn (John) Lyon of Spencer; four grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) First of Marion, Sarah (Jason) Boutin of Oelwein, Kelsey (Josh) Smith of Plainfield and Jacob Watts of Fayette; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Merlynn (Marolyn) Hetrick of Roxton, TX.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her father, Albert Hetrick; her mother Frieda B. (Lamfers) (Hetrick) Eide; and her brother, Larry Hetrick.

Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 31 at Open Bible Church in Waterloo with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cresco. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30 at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.