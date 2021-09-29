Menu
Ryan Joseph Clark
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Ryan Joseph Clark

November 30, 1977-September 25, 2021

Ryan Joseph Clark passed away on September 25, 2021 at MercyOne, at the age of 43. He was born in Iowa City on November 30, 1977 the son of Joseph Stewart and Deborah (Clark) Yancey. Ryan married Hannah Nyland on October 27, 2012.

Ryan loved trains especially as a kid and motorcycles. He dreamed of being a conductor. Ryan also loved pirates, singing karaoke, Legos, the band Pink Floyd and playing Santa Claus at Christmas.

Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Joseph, a brother, David Stewart and both paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Hannah; 3 children, Saxon, Josie, Veronica; his mother, Deborah, a brother, Joe Stuchel; 4 sisters, Autumn (Blake) Grolmus, Crystal Yancey, Sherri (Troy) Bissonnette, and Angie Cunningham, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 to 12:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 12:00 PM. Masks are required. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:15 after a final motorcycle ride. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Oct
2
Burial
1:15p.m.
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Autumn, Deb and family... My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time and the days ahead. Hugs
Mandy Peyton
Other
September 30, 2021
