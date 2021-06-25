Ryan Roy Cooper

June 1, 1979-June 18, 2021

Ryan Roy Cooper was born June 1, 1979 in Waterloo, the son of Jan and Connie (Beck) Cooper. He graduated from North Tama High School in 1998. After high school, he pursued his passion for farming and joined the family farm. Ryan was well known for being a hard working farmer, truck driver and cattle producer. He was proud to be continuing the Cooper farming legacy.

His love for his family was even greater than his passion for farming. Ryan and his first wife were blessed with his oldest son, Cole Roy. Later, Ryan married Karina Alpers at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart. Together they have three beautiful children: Cayd A.H. Junior, Cable Ryan and Cortlyn Evaan. Ryan was great with all children, and it was clear to everyone how much he adored his kids.

Ryan liked cheering for the Iowa State Cyclones and tossing back cold Busch Lights with his friends. He tore it up on the snowmobile trails, treated his family to annual summer trips to Wisconsin, and never said no to jet-ski and boat rides with his kids at the Lake of the Ozarks. Ryan was known for customizing and accessorizing everything with a motor and keeping them sparkling clean. His attention to detail was unmatched – from picking out landscaping to designing a custom shop for all his favorite fast toys and beer drinking buddies. Ryan will forever be remembered with a phone clipped to his hip, a headset over his hat, rubber memory bracelets around his wrist and pant legs hanging over the top of his work boots.

Ryan died on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the age of 42. He is preceded in death by his mother, Connie Cooper; and a brother, Jason Cooper. Ryan is survived by his wife Karina; three sons, Cole, Cayd, and Cable; a daughter, Cortlyn; his father, Jan Cooper; a brother, Aaron (Heather) Cooper, all of Traer; a sister Michelle (Michael) Wilson of Ames; father and mother in law, Kevin and Kathleen Alpers; brother in law Kurt (Jenn) Alpers; sister in law Kerry (Brad) Blackburn all of Dysart; and thirteen nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the Traer Fire Department or North Tama FFA.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 27, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart from 4 to 7 pm.

Services will be Monday, June 28, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart at 10 am.

Burial will be at the Crystal Cemetery.

Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com