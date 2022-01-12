Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ryan D. Smith

Ryan D. Smith

February 6, 1961-January 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Ryan D. Smith, 60, passed away on January 3, 2022. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on February 6, 1961, the son of William and Ledwena Smith.

Ryan graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1979. Following high school, he worked as an over the road trucker, dedicating over 35 years of his life.

Throughout the years, Ryan loved riding his Harley's and sports cars, being with his dogs, and spending time with family and friends, eating and enjoying their time and memories together.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Chelsey (Mike) Knapp of Indiana, son Mitchell Smith of Iowa, 4 grandchildren, and 2 dogs (Auggie and Rudy); as well as 2 older brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ledwena Smith.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Brenda Rupe
Friend
February 6, 2022
Brenda Rupe
Friend
February 6, 2022
Brenda Rupe
Friend
February 6, 2022
Ryan was one of my best friends. He had a kind heart & had a special spot for animals, especially dogs & for kids. Every time he'd see a little kid or baby his whole facial expression lightened up. He gave me my little Murphy dog, a Teddy Bear dog, 4 years ago Feb 3rd. I am going to miss him & his sense of humor. He helped me when I was first finding the Lord. He talked me through some rough spots. My condolences to his family. God bless.
Brenda Rupe
Friend
February 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Ron was a classmate of mine. If Ryan is anything like Ron, he must be a fine father and friend. I pray happy memories bring you comfort in the days ahead.
Doug and Candy Smith.
Other
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results