Sally Pauline Hartley

August 7, 1939-March 23, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Sally Pauline Hartley was born August 7, 1939, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Wingert) Morse in Waterloo, IA. Sally married the love of her life, Donald G. Hartley Sr. September 27, 1958 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waterloo. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage until her death on March 23, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo. Sally graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1958. She worked at Morris Printing prior to raising their family. She then worked as the office manager at St. Luke's Episcopal Church for over 20 years. Sally was an active member of St. Luke's including organizing the church rummage sale through the years. In younger years, Sally sang with the Metropolitan Chorale, was a member of the Cedar Falls Women's Club, enjoyed planting and tending her beautiful flower gardens, painting ceramics, and attending her grandchildren's events. She enjoyed going to see live music, especially anywhere her son, David's current band was playing. Sally was devoted to her family and always shared kindness, her loving smile and gracious attitude. Time with the family was what she truly treasured. Sally's strong faith in God was at the heart of this very special lady.

Sally is survived by her husband and family, Don (Kim) Hartley of Waukee, Debbie (David) Burroughs, Diane (Mark) Lyman, and David (Brooke) Hartley, all of Cedar Falls, and Scott (Violette) Kizzire of Bellevue, NE, many grandchildren, and one great grandchild with more on the way. Preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Kizzire.

Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Private family service will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Online condolences may by left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may by directed to be designated at a later date.