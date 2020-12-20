Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sam Lee Barrett
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Sam Lee Barrett

September 18, 1939 - December 14, 2020

Sam Lee Barrett, 81, of Waterloo, died at his home of natural causes.

He was born Sept. 18, 1939 in Tchula, Miss. son of Dave and Shalia Hudson Barrett. He married Katie Rose Rice on March 20, 1966 in Lambert, Miss. She passed away on April 27, 1975. Sam married Benita Owens Sept. 22, 1978 in Waterloo.

He worked for 32 years at John Deere in the foundry.

Sam is survived by his loving family.

Public visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Face covering and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Deepest Condolences to Benita, his wife and other family members. Sorry it took so long to send this. So many were passing away, I got caught up.
Pauletta Nelson
Family
November 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results