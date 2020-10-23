Sandra Jean Bergman

June 19, 1940-October 19, 2020

Sandra Jean Bergman, age 80, of Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born on June 19, 1940, in Linn Grove, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Rosa (Christensen) Sundberg. Sandy was raised in Linn Grove, where she was baptized, confirmed, and graduated from the Linn Grove High School in 1957. She attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1961. Upon graduating, Sandy went to work as a high school business teacher in Estherville, Iowa. This is where she met the love of her life, Norman "Bud" Bergman. The couple would marry on July 17, 1966, in Linn Grove, Iowa. They made their home in Waverly, where Bud taught Driver's Education and was the Waverly Shell Rock High School basketball coach, and Sandy went to work for Admissions Office at Wartburg College. Sandy took a short break from working until her boys were in elementary school, then returned to Wartburg working in the bookstore. Her 30+ years at the bookstore and being part of the Wartburg community had a special place in her heart. She retired in 2005. In retirement, she volunteered with many organizations, with the Waverly Hospital being her most frequent.

Sandy was a Redeemer Lutheran Church member, where she taught Sunday School and was a Women's Circle member. Sandy's greatest enjoyment in life was her family; however, she also likes cheering for WSR and Iowa State athletics. She only missed 2 WSR games in the 26 years during Bud's coaching career; one was for Michael's birth.

Sandy's memory is honored by her husband, Bud Bergman of Waverly; two sons, David (Chris) Bergman of Clive, Iowa, and Michael (Rachel) Bergman of Ankeny, Iowa; four grandchildren, Jacob, Alivia, Elise, and Benjamin Bergman; and three brothers, Richard Sundberg of Charlottesville, Virginia, Ronald (Shirley) Sundberg of Linn Grove, Iowa, and Dale (Pam) Sundberg of San Jose, California. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Lorna Sundberg.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 31st at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly and will be streamed on the internet. To watch the service please visit Redeemer Lutheran's website and follow the link. Public graveside services will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sandy's family for later designation, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187