Sandra Joyce Leuer

November 17, 1960-February 21, 2022

Sandra Joyce Leuer, 61, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at Ravenwood Specialty Care. She was born November 17, 1960 to Michael and Judith (Bergstrom) Leuer. Sandra is a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and worked as a custodian for City Hall for many years.

She is survived by her boyfriend of 16 years, Doug Plants of Cedar Falls; children: Bradley (Roxanna) Barney of Raymond, KS and Angela (Dave) Hawkins of Great Bend, KS; grandchildren, Jacob, Kylie, Madyson, Tate, Fallyn, Justin, Clarissa and Chad; 1 great-grandchild on the way; parents, Michael and Rosella Leuer of Cedar Falls; mother, Judith Bergstrom Leuer of Keota, IA; siblings, Steven (Gary) Leuer of Jonesboro, AR, Chad Leuer of Cedar Falls and Kimberly Leuer of Keota, IA. She is preceded in death by her sister Diane Joleen Leuer; maternal and paternal grandparents.

The graveside service for Sandra will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Garden of Memories, Waterloo with a luncheon to follow at the Cedar Falls AMVETS from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home are assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice at https://www.cvhospice.org/get-involved/donate/make-a-donation.