Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra S. Snodgrass
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Sandra S. Snodgrass

May 16, 1936-February 28, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Sandra S. Snodgrass, age 84, of Cedar Falls, died February 28, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo.

She was born May 16, 1936 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Robert C. and Dorothy M. (Busick) Sheerer. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1954. On May 4, 1957 Sandra married Dean Snodgrass at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. Sandra worked in clerical positions for John Deere and Iowa Job Service.

She is survived by her husband, Dean; three sons, James (Connie) of Cedar Falls, Jeffrey of Cedar Falls, and Joel of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Erin (Jon) Dabney of Cedar Falls, Elli (Taylor) Godwin of Elkhart IA, Emily (Josh Danker) Snodgrass of Waterloo, Spencer (Hannah Clark) Snodgrass of Cedar Falls; two great-grandchildren, Macy and Owen Dabney; a brother, James (Nancy) Sheerer of Cedar Falls, and four cousins, Terry, Shari, Cindy and Jerry.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online guestbook available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss my prayers are with your family through this difficult time.
Bryon Dabney
March 4, 2021
Dean & family..Our deepest sympathy to you. Sandra was so much fun to be around and always had a smile on her face. Hold tight to the memories
Vern & Barb North
March 3, 2021
my deepest sympathy. She will be missed. Enjoyed her friendship and enjoyed our get togethers.
Ann George
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results