Sara Andrea Nelson
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA

Sara Andrea Nelson

October 7, 1981 - March 12, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS - Sara Andrea Nelson, 39, born in Grinnell on October 7, 1981 died Friday March 12, 2021 at her home.

Sara graduated from Kennedy Senior High School and earned a double bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She worked several years as a pharmacy technician at area pharmacies.

Sara had a special place in her heart for 4 legged friends, volunteering for years with animal adoption agencies.

She loved watching UFC fights, hockey games, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her parents Joel and Lisa Nelson, sister Amanda (Jake) Thompson, grandparents Jayne Woodson, Ellen Stevens, Peggy Nelson, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Please leave a message or tribute to Sara's family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
Heritage Specialty Care
March 23, 2021
Joe and Lisa we are so sorry for your loss you are in our prayers
Bob and Patti Harken
March 16, 2021
Lisa, Joel, and Amanda.... watching all of our children grow up over the years, I can’t even imagine your pain. Please know you have my heartfelt sympathy and you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda
Coworker
Joel &Lisa, I extend my profound condolences to you and your family during this unimaginable time. Prayers, hugs, and comfort are sent your way.
Leanne
Coworker
March 15, 2021
