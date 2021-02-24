Menu
Sarah A. DeMoss
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Sarah A. DeMoss

September 14, 1963-February 18, 2021

Sarah Ann DeMoss, 57, of Evansdale, died on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born on September 14, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Norman E. and Beverly Ann Miller Hinkel and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1981. Sarah married Robert "Bobby" DeMoss on July 1, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She loved horseback riding and going to Rock concerts. Sarah loved music especially AC/DC, Guns 'N Roses, and Stevie Nicks. Most of all, Sarah loved her children and granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, a son, Joshua Summerhays of Albany‚ Oregon; a daughter, Julie Ann Howell of Portland‚ Oregon; a step-son, Christian DeMoss of Waterloo; granddaughters, Alexis Summerhays and McKenah Skinner; her father and a sister, Susan (Eric) Andersen‚ both of Waterloo. Sarah is preceded in death by her mother and brother, Ryan N. Hinkel.

Private family services on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with burial in Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Service
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services.
Just learned about Sarah. You have our deepest sympathies.
Kenny Kline
February 27, 2021
