Sarah M. Sevcik

November 27, 1930 - September 16, 2020

Sarah "Sally" M. Sevcik was born on November 27, 1930, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Florence (Clabby) Short. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1946. On August 4, 1956, Sally was united in marriage to Lester Sevcik at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in Traer. Prior to getting married, Sally worked as a bookkeeper for Standard Battery in Waterloo. She later worked at home and took care of their children. Sally was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Paul Catholic Church Rosary Society, the Traer Golf Course, and served on the St. Paul Catholic Church building committee for its current location. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, and was an avid reader. Sally died at the age of 89 on September 16, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son in infancy, Andrew; a son-in-law, David Dedic; and a sister, Barbara Hummel. Sally is survived by a daughter, Margaret Dedic of Cedar Falls; a son, Gregory Sevcik of Traer; a sister, Florence Gehling of Decorah; three grandchildren, Joseph Dedic of Mason City, Jack Dedic of Mason City, and Chloe (Burton Hable) Dedic of Charlottesville, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: an hour prior to the service at the church.

SERVICE: St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer on October 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial at St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery.

