Sarah Jo (Stonequist) Thomas

March 11, 1948-June 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Sarah Thomas, age 73, passed peacefully on June 25, 2021 at North Crest Specialty Care under the care of Unity Point Hospice-Waterloo. She was born March 11, 1948, in Kansas, to Jack Stonequist and Ema Lou (Rumsey) Haller.

Sarah married the love of her life, James D. Thomas on September 18, 1967 in Waterloo, Iowa. They shared 48 years together until Jim lost his life in a tragic car accident in 2015 while taking Sarah for cancer treatment at the University of Iowa.

Sarah graduated in 1966 in Harveyville, Kansas. She was a proud Navy veteran and worked various jobs until retiring due to rheumatoid arthritis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim, her brother, Randy Stonequist, her granddaughter, Brandy Rice and her dear friends, Don and Grace Hirth.

Sarah is survived by her daughters Barbara Thomas of Waterloo and Monica (Tim) Newkirk of Oregon, and the daughter of Don and Grace Hirth, Diana (Cary)Krusemark of Waterloo. Also survived by her grandchildren Zane Thomas, Joshua (Jenipher) Newkirk, Caitlin (Terry)Simpson all of Oregon, Cole and Grace Krusemark of Waterloo, her great-grandchildren, Morgana and Rune Newkirk of Oregon. Sarah leaves behind two brothers Hal (Debbie) Haller and Frank Haller as well as a sister Ada (Wayne) Stephenson all of Kansas, along with her niece, Erika (Dan) Stonequist-King of Virginia.

Sarah never met a stranger and would welcome all with a hot cup of coffee. She leaves behind several "adopted" kids who knew they could turn to her whenever they needed. Sarah loved to cook and bake and collected numerous cookbooks over the years.

Sarah requested to be cremated and there will be no visitation. The family asks you join them for a celebration of life on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Evansdale Amvets 706 Collen Ave, Evansdale, Iowa. There of course, will be coffee.

Memorials can be directed to Unity Point Hospice- Waterloo (Allen Hospital) or Amvet Post 31 of Evansdale.