Scott Alan Green
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021

Scott Alan Green

July 1, 1963-June 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Scott Alan Green of Waterloo, IA, passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family on June 27, 2021.

His family is planning a celebration of his life on October 3, 2021 at 1264 Westland, Waterloo, IA from 12pm-6pm. A lunch with all of Scott's favorite foods will be served.

Scott was survived by his mother Sharon Green, his brother Craig Green, Minnesota and sister Chris Smith (Steve) Waterloo. His three children, Travis Green, Waterloo, Zac Green (Kelsey), Sumner and his favorite daughter Destiny Green, Waterloo. He had three grandchildren, (Zac and Kelsey) Oliver, Spencer and Lily Green. Preceded in death by his father William Green.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
1264 Westland, Waterloo, IA
