Scott Brent Penne
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Scott Brent Penne

July 30, 1959-March 22, 2021

WATERLOO - Scott Brent Penne died at home. He was 61. Scott loved nature and expressed his love for it in his artwork.

Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Marjorie (Immel) Penne, and by brothers Harry and Steve Penne.

Survived by his domestic partner, Linda Ireland; three daughters, Courtney, Amanda, and Belinda Penne; and three grandchildren, Jayce, Logan, and Bailee, all of Waterloo; and by a sister, Kathy Costello, and a nephew, Ryan Costello, and their families, of Oklahoma.

Memorials can be directed to the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.
We'll miss you, Uncle Scott.
Ryan
March 28, 2021
My dear brother Scott has fought a courageous battle with cancer for several years. He beat cancer but in the end the cure is what ended his life. We got to spend some time together several months ago and it will always be a special memory for me! My dear brother I love you and will miss you as long as I live! Your Sis.
Kathy Costello
March 26, 2021
