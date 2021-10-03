Menu
Sean Gerdes
FUNERAL HOME
Garden Chapel
1301 Main Street
Pella, IA

Sean Gerdes

September 13, 1973-September 30, 2021

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, October 4, at the Third Church in Pella. Visitation 3:00 - 5:00 pm, Sunday, October 3, at the Third Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survived by fiancée Lori Proctor, daughter Brandee, son Isaac, step-children: Logan and Katie; father Stanley (Kathleen) Gerdes; brother Matthew (Elke) Gerdes; sister Stephanie (Jon) Hietbrink, and step siblings: Amanda (Aaron) Middendorf, Nate Hartsell, and John Bossert.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Third Church
708 East 13th Street, Pella, IA
Garden Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm very sorry to learn of Sean's passing. He dated my late sister Christy and I always thought he was a great guy. For hos family and friends may you find comfort in each other at this time of loss.
Lori Moore
Friend
October 5, 2021
My prayers go out to Sean's family and friends. I knew Sean from our days in Orange Neighborhood, and he was a very good friend. Very fun, likable guy who played football, drew great drawings, and even some Dungeons and Dragons games! We fell apart over the years, as many young friends do, with each of us pursuing our own families, lives, and jobs... Again, I feel for your loss, and hope you al the best in dealing with Sean moving to the next level of life. God bless.
Noel Anderson
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sean was in my class at West High in Waterloo. I always enjoyed his perspective on things-life in general! I´m so sorry to read of his loss! My prayers are with you all!
Beth McCrindle
School
October 3, 2021
