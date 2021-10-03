Sean Gerdes

September 13, 1973-September 30, 2021

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, October 4, at the Third Church in Pella. Visitation 3:00 - 5:00 pm, Sunday, October 3, at the Third Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survived by fiancée Lori Proctor, daughter Brandee, son Isaac, step-children: Logan and Katie; father Stanley (Kathleen) Gerdes; brother Matthew (Elke) Gerdes; sister Stephanie (Jon) Hietbrink, and step siblings: Amanda (Aaron) Middendorf, Nate Hartsell, and John Bossert.