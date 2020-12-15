Menu
Shannon G. Emberton
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Shannon G. Emberton

May 23, 1939-December 8, 2020

Shannon Gary Emberton, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after a brief illness.

Shannon was born on May 23, 1939, in Dysart, Iowa, to Ai and Florence (Hilmer) Emberton. He graduated from LaPorte City High School, and married Carol Runyan on February 6, 1958.

Shannon worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 37 years. He enjoyed working in his garage, gardening and being surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol of Anamosa; five children, Galan Emberton of LaPorte City, Darcy (Steve) Cooley of Iowa City, Todd (Jody) Emberton of Carlisle, Deanna (Tim) Webber of Iowa City, Julie (Dave) Wilt of Anamosa; eight grandchildren, Christine (Ashley) Curtis of Grand Marais, MN, Kaitlyn (Dan) Bailey of Iowa City, Delaney Cooley of Norman, OK, Cassie Webber of Iowa City, Emma Webber of Iowa City, Sophie Wilt of Anamosa; Ally Emberton of Carlisle; and Sam Wilt of Anamosa; two great-grandchildren Axton and Zane Curtis of Grand Marais, MN, and Baby Bailey (June 2021) of Iowa City; brother Dennis (Ann) Emberton of Brandon; sister Beverly (Ed) Baldwin of LaPorte City; brothers-in-law Dennis Runyan and Ronald Runyan of LaPorte City; sister-in-law Joyce Chrisinger of Tiffin.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ai and Florence, mother-in-law Maxine Runyan, father-in-law Rolland Runyan, sisters-in-law Diane Runyan and Judy Runyan.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held at Westview Cemetery, LaPorte City. A celebration of Shannon's life will be held at a later time

Memorials may be directed to the family for distribution to local organizations.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
