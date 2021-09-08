Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shantell Marie Jensen
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021

Shantell Marie Jensen

September 22, 1973-September 4, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Shantell Marie Jensen, 47, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 4, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

She was born September 22, 1973, in Camp Lejeune, N.C. the daughter of Earl and Sylvia Loy Gavigan.

Shantell was a homemaker.

Survivors include: her daughter, Wyntter Jensen of Cedar Falls; her father, Earl of Waterloo; her brother, Kurtis (Kelly) Jensen of Waterloo; her sisters, Candi (Steve) Retterath of Waterloo and Angel (Donald) Jensen Mintey of Waterloo; her step brothers, Roger Murray of Vinton and Scott Murray of Newton; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles that loved her so much.

Preceded in death by: her mother, Sylvia Gavigan.

Family directed memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, at Prairie Lakes Church. Public visitation from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at the church and also from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
IA
Sep
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
IA
Sep
10
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.