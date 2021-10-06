Menu
Sharlene Joyce Hinderaker
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Sharlene Joyce Hinderaker

WAVERLY-Sharlene Joyce Hinderaker of Waverly, Iowa, died peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family, ready to meet her Lord and Savior.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice or Gideons International. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE PO Box 215, Waverly, IA
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Nazareth Lutheran Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Oct
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
