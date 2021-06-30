Menu
Sharon Elliott
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Sharon (Guild) Elliott

December 7, 1935-June 30, 2020

Sharon (Guild) Elliott was born December 7th, 1935 in Boone, Iowa and passed June 30, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was married to Frank C Guild in 1958 and divorced in 1988.

Sharon married Paul M Elliott in 1995 and they resided in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mabel and Irvin Hoppel. And stepson Tim Elliott of Waterloo, Iowa.

Survivors include Her husband Paul of Fort Myers, Florida. Sons, Mike Guild of Waterloo, Iowa. Brian (George Bell) Guild of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Stepson Kent Elliott of Waterloo, Iowa. Daughters, Kelly (Rod) Hoerst of Faribault, MN. Stepdaughter Amy Casey of LaPorte City, Iowa. Grandsons, Jake (Amanda) Hoerst of Mankato, MN. Step grandson Luke Hoerst of MN. Step grandson Jordan (Mackenzie Mullis) Laird of Iowa City. And great grandchildren Grayson and Olivia of MN.

Sharon proudly worked at John Deere for 34 years. She loved her volunteer work assisting teaching children in Florida. She never forgot a birthday and loved holidays. She was a faithful, kind and giving soul with a beautiful smile and laugh and love in her heart and is truly missed by her family and friends everyday. Memorial service pending.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are in my heart and prayers
Malinda Rigdon
Work
July 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results