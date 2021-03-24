Menu
Shawn P. Matson
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Janesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Shawn P. Matson

September 1, 1971-March 19, 2021

JANESVILLE-Shawn P. Matson, 49, of Janesville, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.

He was born September 1, 1971, in Littleton, CO, the son of Michael and Ardis Cornelius Matson. Shawn graduated from Janesville High School in 1990. He worked at Martin Brothers Distributing, B & B Oil and Cornelius Concrete. He was a master of none but a jack of all trades. He drove quarter midget cars with Black Hawk County Quarter Midget Club and later stock cars with his uncle Corney.

Survived by: his mother, Ardis Matson of Janesville; son, Erik of Janesville; partner, Jennifer Miller of Janesville; two uncles, Marlyn (Sue) Cornelius of Cedar Falls and Larry Cornelius of Kelsey; and four aunts, Arleen (Jim) Burkhardt and Frankie Knight, both of Cedar Falls, Darlys (Jerry) Dietrick of New Hartford, and Marlene Cornelius of Janesville.

Preceded in death by his father Mike and his brother Shannon Matson.

Services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.richardsonfuneralservice.com Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Following the service and burial, there will be a luncheon at Antique Acres in Cedar Falls.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA
Mar
29
Service
10:30a.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA
Jennifer, I want you to know how very sorry I am about the loss of your Life partner of like close to 28 years. My heart has no idea the pain you are feeling right now but want you to know I'm here for you lady.
Tammy Bordeaux
March 28, 2021
