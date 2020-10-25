Sheldon Fox

June 6, 1924-October 20, 2020

Sheldon Fox, 96, of Oelwein, formerly of Randalia, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Oelwein Healthcare Center. A private family service will be held at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein with inurnment at the Greenwood Cemetery near Westgate. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established.

Sheldon Eugene Fox was born June 6, 1924, on the family farm in rural Westgate to parents Roy Earl and Nellie Jane (Palmerston) Fox. He attended country school through 8th grade and then Maynard High School. On November 29, 1945, he was united in marriage with Mary "Betty" Woods at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette.

With Betty at his side, Sheldon spent his entire life as a steward of the land as well as a dairy farmer. He took great care of his herd, his crops and the acreage. He received the Distinguished Dairyman award. He was a member of the Maynard Co-op Board of Directors, the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Council and Finance Committees and the Greenwood Cemetery Association of Westgate. He participated in Bowling and Pool Leagues. He had a passion for sports, most notably Chicago Cubs baseball. He always said if he lived to see the Cubs win a World Series he would die a happy man! He closely followed the Iowa Hawkeye men's and women's basketball teams. This support carried through to his daughters' and grandchildren's sport participation. Sheldon loved to fish, play cards, go to the casinos and use his sharp wit with all who knew him.

Left to Celebrate Sheldon's life are his daughters, Pat (Veryl) Burghardt of Sumner, Peg (Keith) Schlatter of Hawkeye, Becky Fox of Cedar Rapids and Bobbie Fox of Cedar Falls; son-in-law Jim (Cindy) Nefzger of Lansing; grandchildren: Jennifer (Gene) Gleason, Aaron (Ingrid Barker) Burghardt, Neal (Chuck Salem) Burghardt, Katy Burghardt, Angie (Jeremy) Hundley, Heidi (Neil) Wilkinson, Derek (Heidi Eitel) Smith, Shelby (Michael) Logan, Garrett Rieks and Kinsey (Mark) Crawford; sixteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty; daughter Debra Nefzger; great-granddaughter Sadie Smith; siblings: Nora Potter, Evelyn Dyball, Faye Moore and Gilbert Fox.