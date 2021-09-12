Sherwin "Shorty" Earl Kleinschmidt

November 25, 1934-August 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Sherwin "Shorty" Earl Kleinschmidt, 86, who recently moved to Fort Worth, Texas and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 12, 2021. Shorty was born on November 25, 1934 to Arnold and Elda Kleinschmidt. On February 14, 1954 he married the love of his life, Marlys Yockstick. Together they raised five loving children (Julie, Jeannie, Jody, Jason and Jenny).

Shorty served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 at Presidio in San Francisco, California. Shorty was also a past Commander of the Waverly, Iowa AMVETS and worked 25 years at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works. Shorty enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, the Chicago Cubs, watching professional football, and attending UNI Panther football games. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren. Shorty was a servant of God and a member of New Day Christian Center in Evansdale, Iowa.

Shorty is survived by his wife Marlys of Fort Worth, Texas; five children, Julie (Lyle) Bayless of Fort Worth, Texas, Jeannie (Bruce) Turley of Lake Worth, Texas, Jody Trask (Kenny) of Clarksville, Iowa, Jason (Shelly) Kleinschmidt of Kyle, Texas, and Jenny (Steve) Nixon of Council Bluffs, Iowa; ten grandchildren, David Headington, Michael (Sarah) Headington, Travis Turley, Trena (Collin) Weeks, Delaney Trask, Dani (Matt) Rottink, Ryan (Samantha) Trask, Kaylie Kleinschmidt, Kyler (Brittany) Nixon, and Treyton Nixon; seven great grandchildren, Bryce, Bailey, Austin, Addison, Bentleigh, Lyncoln, and one on the way; three sisters, Lois (Beach) Trimble, Judy (Bruce) Wiegmann, and Debbie (Tim) Pittman.

Sherwin was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Kevin Trimble and a brother-in-law Marv Yockstick.

There will be a Visitation from 2-4 P.M. at New Day Christian Center on Saturday, September 18th located at 644 Home Acres Ave. in Evansdale, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 19th at New Day Christian Center with a lunch served prior to his service. Shorty will have a military rights burial at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on September 27, 2021.

Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights. Condolences can be sent to Marlys Kleinschmidt's home at 6101 Old Denton Road, #116, Fort Worth, Texas 76131.