Sheryl "Sherry" Whiteman
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Sheryl "Sherry" Whiteman

December 28, 1952-January 4, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Sheryl "Sherry" Whiteman, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 4, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

She was born December 28, 1952, in Waterloo, the daughter of Claude and Delores Smith Neith. She married Michael Whiteman on May 29, 1971 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale.

Sherry was employed in management at Wal Mart and Bonanza until her retirement.

Survivors include: her husband, Michael of Waterloo; her children, Scott Whiteman of Cedar Falls and Monica (Lonny) Schutte of Elk Run Heights; five grandchildren; her brother, Jerry (Alice) Neith of Denver.

Preceded in death by: her parents and her brother, Larry Neith.

Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Dunkerton. Public visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA
Jan
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear about Sherry´s passing. I worked with Sherry at both Walmart and Bonanza. I really enjoyed working with her! She was also a great friend!
Joyce Probert
January 10, 2022
