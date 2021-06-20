Menu
Shirley Darlene Bergman
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St
Parkersburg, IA

Shirley Darlene Bergman

June 17, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Shirley Darlene Bergman, 94, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg, of natural causes.

Shirley is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Randy) Wischmeier of Burlington, Iowa; a son, Gary Bergman of Parkersburg; six grandchildren, Megan (Ethan) Shaner, Victoria (Joseph) Greenwood, Tyler Bergman, Brooke Green, Amy Bergman, David Eckhoff; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Etjen of Parkersburg, James Etjen of Tacoma, Washington and Craig (Bonnie) Etjen of Parkersburg; one sister, Connie (Scott) Simon of Parkersburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to family to be designated later.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
507 Second Street, Parkersburg, IA
Jun
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
701 3rd Avenue, Parkersburg, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
Shirley will always be remembered as my wonderful neighbor who gave me cookies when I was little. The world has lost a wonderful being. My condolences to Nancy and Gary!
Mark D. Miller
Friend
June 19, 2021
