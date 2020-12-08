Shirley Mae Brandt

February 13, 1934 - December 4, 2020

SUMNER-Shirley M. Brandt, 86, of Sumner, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. The service is open to the public, but will also be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Shirley's name to SEMS or the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.

Shirley Mae, daughter of Arnold and Erna (Aschbrenner) Tiedt was born February 13, 1934, at the family's home in Readlyn. She was baptized on March 4, 1934, and confirmed on March 21, 1948, both at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Shirley received her education in the Readlyn Schools and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1952. On October 26, 1952, she was united in marriage with Earl Brandt at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. To this union four sons were born, Daniel, Jeff, Kevin, and Steve. The couple purchased a farm north of Sumner in 1960. Shirley thoroughly enjoyed the farming lifestyle, whether it be milking cows, picking up rock, pulling weeds, or many of the other daily tasks. She was a long time faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. In addition to her enjoyment of living on the farm, Shirley enjoyed doing ceramics.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Earl of Sumner; three sons, Jeff (Stacey), Kevin (Amy) both of Sumner, and Steven of Hong Kong, China; eight grandchildren, Mackynzi, Quyntin (Kelsey Root), Kaylyn, Isiah, Jenna, Morgan, Owen, and Cooper; brother-in-law, Rodney Horrigan of Brooklyn; sister-in-law, Carol Brandt of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; and sister, Carol Horrigan.