Shirley L. Campbell

December 25, 1934-September 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Shirley L. Campbell, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.

She was born December 25, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert F. Sr. and Florence Leet Graf and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1953. She married Royce E. Campbell May 15, 1955; he died October 7, 1983.

Shirley worked in Medical Records at Allen Memorial Hospital (now UnityPoint Health) retiring in 1993.

She attended Trinity American Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed shopping, traveling, and looking for antiques. In her younger years, she was active with the Cedar Falls AMVETS, Eagles Club and Moose Lodge.

She is survived by 3 sons, Mark of Cedar Falls, Todd of Des Moines and Eric of Cedar Falls; 3 grandsons, Jesse (Haylie) Reiter, Jeremy and Zack; great granddaughter, Avalynn; sister, Betty Getty of Waterloo; and special friend, Kent Harper of Waterloo. Shirley is preceded by her husband; son, Randy; daughter, Deanna Reiter; granddaughter, Rose Campbell; grandson, Todd Morgan; and brother, Robert F. Graf Jr.

Family services were held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials to UnityPoint Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.