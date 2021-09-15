Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley L. Campbell
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Shirley L. Campbell

December 25, 1934-September 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Shirley L. Campbell, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.

She was born December 25, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert F. Sr. and Florence Leet Graf and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1953. She married Royce E. Campbell May 15, 1955; he died October 7, 1983.

Shirley worked in Medical Records at Allen Memorial Hospital (now UnityPoint Health) retiring in 1993.

She attended Trinity American Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed shopping, traveling, and looking for antiques. In her younger years, she was active with the Cedar Falls AMVETS, Eagles Club and Moose Lodge.

She is survived by 3 sons, Mark of Cedar Falls, Todd of Des Moines and Eric of Cedar Falls; 3 grandsons, Jesse (Haylie) Reiter, Jeremy and Zack; great granddaughter, Avalynn; sister, Betty Getty of Waterloo; and special friend, Kent Harper of Waterloo. Shirley is preceded by her husband; son, Randy; daughter, Deanna Reiter; granddaughter, Rose Campbell; grandson, Todd Morgan; and brother, Robert F. Graf Jr.

Family services were held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials to UnityPoint Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sympathy goes out to the family. Eric is like a son to me he grew up with my sons. Alan and Jon knock. I am so sorry for you Eric I am here if you need me. Love you
Cindy way
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results