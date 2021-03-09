Shirley Ann Frandsen

September 7, 1928-March 3, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Shirley Ann Frandsen, 92, of Cedar Falls, passed away at NewAldaya Lifescapes on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, of natural causes. She was born September 7, 1928, in Cincinnati, Iowa, daughter of Paul and Cora (McEwan) Jarman. Shirley graduated as salutatorian from Seymour High School in 1945 where she was the top scorer in girl's basketball for three years earning a place in the Iowa High School Sports Girl's Basketball Hall of Fame. She remained an avid lifetime fan of all Iowa teams and sports with season tickets to UNI football and basketball games until her health no longer allowed. Shirley was Homecoming Queen and earned her Bachelor's degree in education and textiles at the Iowa State Teacher's College (UNI). She taught school, first, in Iowa Falls then in Cedar Falls after her marriage to John B. Denny on June 19, 1949. They had five sons together, later divorcing. Shirley married Richard Frandsen on December 28, 1973 in Mundelein, IL. She owned the Hall Tree women's clothing stores with locations in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Marshalltown.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Richard. She is survived by her 5 sons: John (Gail) Denny of Fairfax; Steve Denny of Waverly, Jim (Diane Berry) Denny, Jeff (Lori) Denny and Bob Denny, all of Cedar Falls; 7 grandchildren: Sarah, Alex, Zach, Matt, Brett, Nicole and Scott; 5 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barb Munsell of Clearwater, FL.

Shirley's funeral service will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, March 11th, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to her family in care of the funeral home.