Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Ann Galanits
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Shirley Ann Galanits

September 22, 1935-August 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Shirley Ann Galanits was born on September 22, 1935, in Duluth, Minnesota, the daughter of Edwin and Anna (Messerschmidt) Peterson. She attended schools in Cotton and Duluth and worked in the blood bank at the Duluth Hospital. On December 29, 1962, Shirley was united in marriage to Steve Galanits in Duluth. The couple moved to Cedar Rapids and then Minneapolis before settling in Waterloo. Shirley was a cook for Byron Avenue Preschool and then worked as a proofreader for the printing company, Professional Office Services for 24 years. She was a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, gathering with friends and family around food, entertaining, playing cards, and reading. Shirley also mastered Hungarian cooking without recipes. Most importantly, she was all about her family. Shirley died at the age of 85 on August 7, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Peterson. Shirley is survived by her husband, 4 sons, John, Richard, David (Terri), and James (Michelle) Galanits; 7 grandchildren, Whitney, Kayla, Jonah, Nicole, Logan, Jon, and McKenna; 8 great grandchildren; 2 nieces; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Peterson. Funeral arrangements are pending. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church. For the safety of everyone, masks will be required unless when eating.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to you Steve and sons in the loss of your wife and Mother. May God comfort you during these times and give you peace.
Jean draude
Work
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results