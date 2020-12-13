Menu
Shirley L. Halverson
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Shirley L. Halverson

September 12, 1938 - December 10, 2020

Shirley L. Halverson, 82 of Waterloo, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She was born September 12, 1938 in Marshalltown, Iowa, daughter of Samuel E. and Lottie (Vinton) Lewis. Shirley graduated from Union-Whitten High School in 1956. She married Robert Dale Halverson on March 22, 1959 in Cedar Falls. He died November 26, 1990. Over the years, she worked at the Waverly Hospital and in an office in Waverly. Later she moved to Waterloo and had a in-home daycare. She loved bowling, bingo and the occasional visit to the casino and cooking for her family. Shirley loved to travel but rode the city bus around town. She attended Heartland Vineyard Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her son, Stan (Tammy) Halverson, Elk Run Heights; daughter,: Cindy (Steven) Koleno, Evansdale; stepdaughter, Melissa Tippery, Albert Lea, MN; 10 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Shirley is preceded by her husband; a granddaughter, Andrea Tambornino; a grandson, Shane Tippery; great granddaughter, Izzabella Tambornino; a sister, Myrtle (Lloyd) Claassen; a sister in infancy; and a brother, Lowell Lewis.

Funeral Services will be 10:30am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Heartland Vineyard Church, Waterloo with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials are directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Heartland Vineyard Church
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers to your family
Todd and Judy Owen
December 17, 2020
We send our condolences. We will always remember Shirleys smile and her kind, warm personality.
Kelley Samuelson
December 14, 2020
So sorry to see this is in the paper this morning. Shirley was a wonderful lady. She provided daycare to our two daughters for many years. We loved her! Sending hugs to everyone.
Connie Hobson
December 13, 2020
